$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

FL traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,768. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 757,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,394,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.