$1.39 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to announce $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($3.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,290 shares of company stock worth $1,038,084. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

