$1.61 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,936.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.20. 2,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,400. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.