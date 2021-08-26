$1.65 EPS Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.65. Keysight Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.58. 1,065,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $175.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.26.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

