$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.63. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

NTRS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.28. 1,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $123.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.