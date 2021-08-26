1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

FLWS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 40,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,303. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 681,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.