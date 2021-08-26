1-800-FLOWERS.COM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 596 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 946% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 call options.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $624,393.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock worth $3,508,629. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 102,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 265,136 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLWS opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.