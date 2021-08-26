$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI traded down $36.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,835.68. 261,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36,713.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,635.25. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

