10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 337 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $54,543.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,886.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

10x Genomics stock opened at $166.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

