$11.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $11.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.60 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.85 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 35,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,689,657. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 763,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

