$124.51 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will post $124.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the highest is $129.60 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $45.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 173.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $528.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $556.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $718.40 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.08.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $100.31 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion and a PE ratio of -123.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.26.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

