$140.08 Million in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $140.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.23 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87,450%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $200.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 562,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,602. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $69.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192 in the last ninety days. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

