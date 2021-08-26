17,188 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Purchased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.6% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,591,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,018,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 6,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.