17,428 Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.