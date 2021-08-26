1,750 Shares in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 17.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 36.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,097 shares of company stock worth $2,744,871. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRMD opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.66.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

