19,241 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,297 shares of company stock worth $1,153,253. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACC opened at $49.32 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

ACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

