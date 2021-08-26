1,941 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.24. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

