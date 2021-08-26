$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

OVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OVV opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

