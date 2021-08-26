$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,843,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

CWK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 1,121,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.