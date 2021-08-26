$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $2.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.93 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. B. Riley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.97.

TECK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 295,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,172. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,021,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

