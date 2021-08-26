$200,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $620,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBLT. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. 134,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.99. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

