25,416 Shares in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth about $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DBD stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.