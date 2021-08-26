$264.30 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce $264.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.50 million and the lowest is $262.40 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

ASB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,654 shares of company stock worth $1,707,105. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after buying an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 138,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. 1,200,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,101. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

