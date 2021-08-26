283 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,272.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,222.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

