3,264 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the first quarter worth $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 985,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

