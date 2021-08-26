360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target Cut to $24.99

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $43.67 to $24.99 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on QFIN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 36.45%. Equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,989,000. Finally, Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

