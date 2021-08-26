36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

36Kr stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.79. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.02. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 61.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 36Kr during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 36Kr during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

