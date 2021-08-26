370 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Purchased by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.48. 7,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,940. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

