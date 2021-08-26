3,936 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 328,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.