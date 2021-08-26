3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.