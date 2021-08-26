4,037 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $75.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

