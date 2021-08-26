$44.84 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $44.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.08 million to $45.60 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $183.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19. Camden National has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $696.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.