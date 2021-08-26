4,509 Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 118,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTRG opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

