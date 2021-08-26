4,749 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

