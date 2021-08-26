478,674 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 478,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,620,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Bumble stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

