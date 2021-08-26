$61.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce $61.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $63.39 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $53.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $194.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.26 billion to $196.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $208.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $204.56 billion to $212.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $449.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $460.62. The company has a market capitalization of $198.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

