6,169 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by TIAA Kaspick LLC

TIAA Kaspick LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of TIAA Kaspick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,881 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 36,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.