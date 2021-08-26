625 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Medtronic by 23.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.62. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

