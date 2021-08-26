$645.32 Million in Sales Expected for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report $645.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.90 million to $655.74 million. Cimpress posted sales of $586.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimpress.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

CMPR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.18. 39,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,470. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $236,197,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 4,424.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.

