$7.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $7.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.53 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $33.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $550.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.21. The firm has a market cap of $243.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.