7,927 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $49.05. 21,588,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,410,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91. The company has a market cap of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

