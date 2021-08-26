89,355 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 89,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,163,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $410.72. 186,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $413.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

