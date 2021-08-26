A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. A. O. Smith posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

