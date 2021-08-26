AAX Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, AAX Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $32,089.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

