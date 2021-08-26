AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VLVLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

VLVLY opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.94. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.