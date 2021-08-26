Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $483.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $476.97. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

