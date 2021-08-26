Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

