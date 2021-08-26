Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $950,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,379,000 after purchasing an additional 291,926 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 536,293 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after acquiring an additional 605,378 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 861,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 413,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,950 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

