Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,431 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,858,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

