Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.18 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

